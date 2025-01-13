Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) COO Sells $112,575.10 in Stock

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) COO John Baylouny sold 3,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $112,575.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,498,854.60. This represents a 4.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Baylouny also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, John Baylouny sold 8,235 shares of Leonardo DRS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $284,107.50.

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

NASDAQ:DRS opened at $33.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.09. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $812.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.44 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Leonardo DRS’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

DRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the second quarter valued at about $16,916,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 921,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,995,000 after purchasing an additional 384,522 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,239,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,371,000 after purchasing an additional 176,326 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 28.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 557,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,698,000 after purchasing an additional 122,836 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 1,133.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 106,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Further Reading

