LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (LUXHP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.27 on January 31st

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2708 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.
LuxUrban Hotels Price Performance
NASDAQ LUXHP opened at $16.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average is $14.85. LuxUrban Hotels has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $24.80.
About LuxUrban Hotels
