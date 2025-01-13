LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (LUXHP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.27 on January 31st

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2708 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

LuxUrban Hotels Price Performance

NASDAQ LUXHP opened at $16.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average is $14.85. LuxUrban Hotels has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $24.80.

About LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Inc engages in the leasing of entire existing hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

