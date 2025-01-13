Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 158.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Marriott International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total value of $137,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,372,384.14. The trade was a 3.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.49, for a total transaction of $2,370,370.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,827,620.89. This trade represents a 7.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,815 shares of company stock valued at $3,919,739. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $251.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $249.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.65.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $270.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.90. The company has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $295.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

