MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Stock Price Up 9.8% – What’s Next?

MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). 20,860,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 7,667,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

MAST Energy Developments Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £810,065.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of -0.58.

About MAST Energy Developments

Mast Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and operation of flexible power plants for the generation and sale of electricity in the UK.

