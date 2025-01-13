Mawson Infrastructure Group Files Answer against Involuntary Petition from Australian Entities

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. recently submitted its response to the involuntary petition filed against the company by W Capital Advisors Pty Ltd, Marshall Investments MIG Pty Ltd, and Rayra Pty Ltd, Australian entities, on December 4, 2024. The filing, disclosed on January 10, 2025, is part of an ongoing legal dispute following an earlier announcement on December 4, 2024, where Mawson’s Board of Directors expressed their intention to vigorously defend the company against the petition.

According to Mawson’s 10-Q filing from November 14, 2024, the Australian entities had initiated legal proceedings in Australia, which Mawson believes is an attempt to leverage ongoing disputes between the parties improperly. The company views this as a continuation of a pattern of bad faith actions, particularly by James Manning, the former Board Director and Officer, seeking to harass and intimidate Mawson.

As part of its response, Mawson’s counsel plans to issue discovery requests to the petitioners. The company is also investigating James Manning, including his association with W Capital Advisors Pty Ltd and Vertua Property Inc., related to alleged self-dealing, contract breaches, and interference with business relationships.

In a previous notification on March 29, 2024, Mawson had indicated the possibility of divesting some or all of its entities and holdings in Australia. Presently, the company solely operates in the United States and does not have any active assets in Australia.

Moreover, Mawson is pursuing legal action against Vertua in The Court of Common Pleas of Mercer County, Pennsylvania, for breach of lease agreements, wrongful termination of leases, and tortious interference with business relationships. This legal battle involves seeking compensatory, punitive damages, and reimbursement for litigation costs.

Mawson anticipates seeking sanctions, attorney fees, and damages against the petitioners, aiming to handle the situation within the confines of the law. Highlighting continuity in its operations, the company stated in its December 4, 2024, 8-K filing that it intends to maintain standard business operations following the petition response.

Please note that the above summary is a condensed version of the complete filing, for further details, refer to the official Exhibit attached to the Current Report on Form 8-K. For a comprehensive understanding of the risks and uncertainties involved, it is recommended to review the Company’s previous SEC filings and reports.

