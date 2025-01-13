Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Shares Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mayville Engineering were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 404.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 250,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 201,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 17.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after buying an additional 77,486 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering during the second quarter worth about $978,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Mayville Engineering by 91.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 122,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 58,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $766,000. Institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MEC. Northland Securities cut shares of Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Mayville Engineering from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mayville Engineering news, CEO Jagadeesh A. Reddy bought 5,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $98,698.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,949.44. The trade was a 7.10 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:MEC opened at $14.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.91. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $135.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mayville Engineering Profile

(Free Report)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.