McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Boosted by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,388 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $45,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,190 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,174,717 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $299,365,000 after acquiring an additional 26,571 shares during the period. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.8% during the second quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Citigroup raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $311.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.51, for a total value of $441,470.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,435.60. This represents a 49.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total transaction of $989,121.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,201.25. This trade represents a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,428 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $282.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $202.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.47. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

