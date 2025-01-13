Mersana Therapeutics Announces Positive Initial Clinical Data and FDA Fast Track Designation for Emiltatug Ledadotin (XMT-1660)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. recently disclosed encouraging updates in a Form 8-K report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company unveiled positive initial clinical data from the Phase 1 clinical trial of Emiltatug Ledadotin (XMT-1660) and the newly granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the Emi-Le treatment.

The World Health Organization approved emiltatug ledadotin as the international nonproprietary name for XMT-1660, Mersana’s lead Dolasynthen antibody-drug conjugate candidate targeting B7-H4. The FDA granted an additional Fast Track designation for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer in patients with specific HER2- low or HER2-negative disease, including triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).

The company reported essential findings from the Phase 1 trial, including the positive initial clinical data from the dose escalation cohorts of the trial and the initiation of the dose expansion phase. A total of 130 patients with various advanced/metastatic cancer types participated, with significantly positive results observed.

Emi-Le demonstrated a well-tolerated profile with no Grade 4 or 5 treatment-related adverse events reported. Noteworthy common side effects included reversible proteinuria and low-grade nausea and fatigue. The trial evaluated various doses and dosing schedules, showcasing promising outcomes, particularly in the Intermediate Dose Range.

In the Intermediate Dose Range, patients with B7-H4 high tumors exhibited a 23% confirmed objective response rate, with encouraging outcomes in TNBC patients who had received prior treatment lines, including one topo-1 ADC. These results surpass standard of care outcomes observed in comparable trials.

Mersana outlined its anticipated milestones for 2025, including the continual enrollment in expansion at a specific dose in TNBC, the initiation of enrollment at a second dose in the same patient group, and the presentation of Phase 1 clinical data. The company also expressed confidence in funding into 2026 based on its current financial standing.

In light of the advancements and results showcased in the Phase 1 study, Mersana plans to host a webinar to discuss the data further with investors, emphasizing the potential of Emiltatug Ledadotin in reshaping treatment outcomes for various cancer types.

