Metal Sky Star Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSSAU) Appoints New Independent Director

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MSSAU) made significant changes to its board of directors on January 7, 2025, as per the 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

According to the filing, Mr. Konstantin Anatolyevich Sokolov resigned as a director of the Company, effective immediately on the same date. It was emphasized that Mr. Sokolov’s resignation was not due to any disputes with the Company’s operations, policies, or practices.

Simultaneously, the appointment of Mr. Christopher John Regan as an independent director was approved by the board of directors on January 7, 2025. The Board confirmed Mr. Regan’s independence within the guidelines outlined by Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605(a)(2).

Mr. Regan brings a wealth of experience to Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation, having served as Director and Head of Trading at KX Power, an asset management business specializing in grid scale batteries in the United Kingdom. With over 20 years of experience in the energy sector, Mr. Regan’s expertise lies in asset optimization and short-term power trading. He further holds the position of Managing Director of Short-Term Power Trading at an energy trading software firm, where he focuses on developing algorithmic trading solutions.

Previously, Mr. Regan held key roles at EDF Energy, where he managed long-term physical trading, gas balancing, short-term power trading, and portfolio optimization. Notable contributions include the development of a battery trading platform named PowerShift. His educational background includes a bachelor’s degree in Physics with Computer Science from the University of Southampton and an EMBA with distinction from Insead.

The filing also disclosed that Mr. Regan has no familial relationships with existing directors or executive officers of Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation. Furthermore, there are no undisclosed agreements between Mr. Regan and any other individuals that resulted in his appointment to the board.

The disclosure concluded with a note on forward-looking statements, cautioning that the Company’s expectations are subject to uncertainties and potential changes in circumstances. Management outlined that the forward-looking statements only represent expectations as of their statement and may be affected by various risks and uncertainties. Investors were advised to refer to the Company’s filings with the SEC for more detailed information.

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation confirmed its compliance with the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 through Chief Executive Officer Wenxi He’s signature on January 10, 2025.

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hoboken, New Jersey.

