MetLife Executive Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer Announces Resignation

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) received a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 7, 2025. According to the filing, Tamara L. Schock, the Executive Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer of MetLife, Inc., has informed the company of her decision to resign from her position. Schock’s resignation is attributed to personal reasons, and she is expected to officially step down from her role on or around March 14, 2025.

It is important to note that Schock’s departure is not connected to any disagreements with MetLife, Inc. regarding the company’s financial statements, internal control over financial reporting, operations, policies, or practices.

The 8-K filing also disclosed that the company’s Senior Vice President and Secretary, Timothy J. Ring, signed the report on behalf of MetLife, Inc. as required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The filing was completed on January 10, 2025.

For further information, interested parties can access the full details of the filing on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website.

