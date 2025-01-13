Michael Raab Sells 41,666 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Raab sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $221,246.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,552 shares in the company, valued at $5,997,921.12. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Raab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Michael Raab sold 25,000 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $131,500.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Michael Raab sold 25,000 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $134,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Michael Raab sold 31,980 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $153,184.20.

On Monday, November 11th, Michael Raab sold 2,743 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $13,440.70.

On Monday, October 28th, Michael Raab sold 25,000 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $147,750.00.

Ardelyx Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $5.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARDX shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Ardelyx by 29.4% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 14.6% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 46,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

