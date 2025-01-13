Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.52 Per Share

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.515 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a payout ratio of 141.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to earn $8.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.6%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $148.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $121.51 and a 52-week high of $167.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mid-America Apartment Communities last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.20). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $551.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAA. StockNews.com cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $173.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $166.92.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

