Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Holdings Increased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,192 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $33,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $7,150,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,488,718.71. This represents a 30.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $123.41 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $83.09 and a 12 month high of $136.24. The company has a market cap of $198.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 56.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.80.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

