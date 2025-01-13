Nandita Sahgal Acquires 1,426 Shares of Pacific Assets (LON:PAC) Stock

Pacific Assets (LON:PAC – Get Free Report) insider Nandita Sahgal purchased 1,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 369 ($4.50) per share, with a total value of £5,261.94 ($6,424.05).
Pacific Assets Trading Up 0.2 %
PAC stock opened at GBX 368.82 ($4.50) on Monday. Pacific Assets has a 1-year low of GBX 344 ($4.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 390 ($4.76). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 370.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 374.29. The firm has a market cap of £446.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7,376.34 and a beta of 0.38.
Pacific Assets Company Profile
