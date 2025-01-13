NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at NeoGenomics

In other news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 5,175 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $79,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,129 shares in the company, valued at $570,301.44. The trade was a 12.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $14.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.67. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $19.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 1.24.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NeoGenomics

(Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.