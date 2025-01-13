Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,682 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 0.8% of Czech National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $82,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 700.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total value of $204,433.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,202,828.70. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total transaction of $518,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,742 shares of company stock worth $131,030,268. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $837.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $878.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $753.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.26 and a 1 year high of $941.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $825.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $800.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $824.00.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

