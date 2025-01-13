Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on January 31st

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 31st,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 273.5% per year over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NML opened at $8.91 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $9.51.

About Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

