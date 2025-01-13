Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NBXG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on January 31st

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 31st,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 76.0% annually over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Performance

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund stock opened at $12.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $13.66.

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

