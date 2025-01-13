NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. Issues Press Release and Corporate PresentationOn January 10, 2025, NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, highlighting significant achievements in 2024 and outl

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read NewAmsterdam Pharma’s 8K filing here.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NewAmsterdam Pharma
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Driving Forward: Lucid’s Growing Sales and Gravity SUV’s Impact
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Why Amazon’s Next Earnings Could Trigger a Stock Breakout
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- With This Kind of Data, The Fed Isn’t Cutting Rates This Year