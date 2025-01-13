NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. Issues Press Release and Corporate PresentationOn January 10, 2025, NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, highlighting significant achievements in 2024 and outl

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read NewAmsterdam Pharma’s 8K filing here.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

Read More