Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NEWTZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.
Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance
NEWTZ opened at $24.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.53. Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $26.02.
Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Company Profile
