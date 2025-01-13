Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 1,085 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in L. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Loews by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,077,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $638,506,000 after buying an additional 82,581 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Loews by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,265,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,005,000 after buying an additional 53,428 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Loews by 2.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,183,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,627,000 after buying an additional 69,459 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Loews by 6.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,673,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,858,000 after buying an additional 161,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,611,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 7,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $635,408.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,568,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,276,910.85. This represents a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Diker sold 1,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $99,507.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,437.98. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,679 shares of company stock worth $11,134,916. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

L stock opened at $81.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.56. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $70.36 and a 52 week high of $87.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Loews from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

