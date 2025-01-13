Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 1,577 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Dynatrace by 70.6% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 292.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $38,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Dynatrace by 48.6% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on DT shares. Wedbush started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $2,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,007,038 shares in the company, valued at $58,237,007.54. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Trading Down 3.0 %

DT stock opened at $50.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 92.07, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.01. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $61.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.10.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

