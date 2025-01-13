Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,074 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,357,579 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $565,012,000 after acquiring an additional 17,341,786 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,430,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,867 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,607,220 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $51,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,831 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,559 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $33,276,000 after buying an additional 1,257,106 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $9,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $13.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.08. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on RIVN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Baird R W cut Rivian Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.48.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $1,155,006.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,960,547.37. This trade represents a 7.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $32,196.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 378,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,796,334.94. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,429 shares of company stock worth $4,467,450 over the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Further Reading

