Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 7,156 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,513,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,746,000 after buying an additional 1,741,800 shares in the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,412,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 824,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after buying an additional 556,573 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,757,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 298.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 230,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 172,405 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Laureate Education from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laureate Education

In other news, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 25,000 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $489,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,686 shares in the company, valued at $581,251.88. The trade was a 45.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $18.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. Laureate Education had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $368.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Laureate Education’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Articles

