Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,483,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,709,000 after buying an additional 284,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,035,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,313,000 after buying an additional 843,559 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,315,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,894,000 after buying an additional 4,507,322 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,030,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,678,000 after buying an additional 598,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,462,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,961,000 after buying an additional 1,282,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRBG. Barclays raised shares of Corebridge Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. DOWLING & PARTN cut shares of Corebridge Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.85.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRBG opened at $30.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Corebridge Financial had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.02%.

Insider Activity at Corebridge Financial

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 121,956,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $3,837,963,376.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,282,642 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,584,743.74. The trade was a 48.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.