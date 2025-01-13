Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 2.5% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 27.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 5.2% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OVV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.81.

Ovintiv Stock Up 2.7 %

OVV opened at $43.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $55.95.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

About Ovintiv

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

