Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,312 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $302,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 159.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,915,000 after buying an additional 361,942 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 217.7% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 30,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 432.1% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 21,530 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,305,148.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,608.72. This trade represents a 52.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 68,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $3,830,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,775,004.27. This represents a 13.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,809 shares of company stock valued at $7,871,765. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $66.99 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.34 and a 52-week high of $68.99. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.90.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.