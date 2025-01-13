Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Revvity were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bretton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Revvity by 13.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,961,000 after purchasing an additional 41,497 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Revvity by 40.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,872,000 after purchasing an additional 45,040 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Revvity by 942.5% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 34,428 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revvity by 12,674.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,562 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Revvity from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Revvity from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Revvity from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Revvity from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Revvity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

Insider Transactions at Revvity

In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 5,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $641,520.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,550.12. This represents a 21.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of RVTY opened at $113.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.03. Revvity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.32 and a 12 month high of $129.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $684.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.66 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

Revvity declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Revvity Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

