Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1 Million Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,600 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 4.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 41.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 19,216 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 142.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 12.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 168,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 18,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

VIR opened at $12.10 on Monday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.51). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 678.40%. The business had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

View Our Latest Report on VIR

Insider Buying and Selling at Vir Biotechnology

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $137,219.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,312,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,431,135.32. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,786 shares of company stock worth $170,172. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.