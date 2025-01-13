Nordea Investment Management AB Has $477,000 Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in FOX were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 457.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 36,380 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $384,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 971.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 215,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 195,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in FOX by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 66,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised FOX to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOX opened at $45.86 on Monday. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $47.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $4,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,258,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,935,147.10. This represents a 7.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $7,979,894.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907,311.52. The trade was a 42.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,053,505 shares of company stock valued at $47,705,970. Company insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

