Nordea Investment Management AB Has $915,000 Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 91,559 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.19% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 235,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 9,516 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 39,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 12,093 shares during the period.
Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance
PACB opened at $2.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 9.74 and a quick ratio of 8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $575.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $7.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pacific Biosciences of California
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 34,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $69,842.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,597,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,831.62. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Pacific Biosciences of California Profile
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pacific Biosciences of California
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- ServiceTitan Made Waves in Its IPO, But Is the Stock a Buy?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Netflix: Is This the Perfect Time to Buy a Streaming Powerhouse?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Goldman Sachs Unveils 3 Massive Opportunities for 2025 Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.