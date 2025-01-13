Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 75 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total transaction of $121,937.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,623.94. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

CSL stock opened at $369.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $297.25 and a 52 week high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.04). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.68 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price target (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.00.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

