Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank raised its position in Lamb Weston by 56.2% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 143.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LW stock opened at $60.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.14. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.99 and a 1-year high of $110.61.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Charles A. Blixt acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.25 per share, with a total value of $75,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,611.50. This trade represents a 5.51 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $87.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lamb Weston

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.