Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 1,112 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of Z. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 41,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 9,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Z stock opened at $71.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.96 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $86.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.93.
In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $1,250,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,908.23. The trade was a 42.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 56,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $4,108,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at $6,659.88. The trade was a 99.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,689 shares of company stock worth $10,395,879 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.
