Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2,883.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,772,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,379 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in CarMax by 299.7% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,827,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,773,000 after buying an additional 1,369,986 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in CarMax by 740.2% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 946,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,274,000 after buying an additional 834,232 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in CarMax by 87.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,160,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,118,000 after buying an additional 541,967 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 41.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,479,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,471,000 after buying an additional 436,342 shares during the period.
KMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.17.
In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 30,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $2,550,863.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,918.30. This represents a 96.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $837,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at $983,292.26. This represents a 46.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,589 shares of company stock valued at $20,042,746. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
CarMax stock opened at $78.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.65 and its 200 day moving average is $78.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.83 and a 52-week high of $91.25.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.
