Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENTG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,936,000 after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Entegris by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 38,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 19,340 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Entegris by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 27,525 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $98.92 on Monday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $147.57. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.68.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $807.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.44 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

