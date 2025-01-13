Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 95.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 75,464 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 14.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.68, for a total transaction of $3,566,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,164.36. The trade was a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.99, for a total transaction of $2,855,916.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,277.74. This trade represents a 54.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,630 shares of company stock valued at $50,725,716. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $364.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.66. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $417.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.23. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.36.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

