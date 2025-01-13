Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 4,571.4% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.27.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 2.6 %

FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.74.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 109.68%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

