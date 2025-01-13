Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,511 Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.07% of TaskUs worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seldon Capital LP bought a new stake in TaskUs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,393,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TaskUs by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 263,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 84,988 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in TaskUs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in TaskUs by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 669,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after buying an additional 54,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in TaskUs by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 53,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TASK. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TaskUs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TaskUs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

TaskUs Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TaskUs stock opened at $15.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TaskUs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TaskUs news, CAO Steven Amaya sold 75,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $1,368,735.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stephan Daoust sold 62,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $1,133,158.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,902. Insiders own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

About TaskUs

(Free Report)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.