Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,756 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,558 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter valued at $1,215,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,522,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,899,000 after acquiring an additional 861,500 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 77.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 7,114,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,130 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 23.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,829,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,304 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Itaú Unibanco from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.05 on Monday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.0029 dividend. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.56%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

