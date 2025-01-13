Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on February 3rd

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This is a boost from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Norwood Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years. Norwood Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 45.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Norwood Financial Price Performance
Shares of NWFL stock opened at $25.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $205.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.78. Norwood Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWFL
Insider Transactions at Norwood Financial
In other Norwood Financial news, Director Ronald R. Schmalzle bought 7,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,260. This represents a 98.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.
About Norwood Financial
Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Norwood Financial
- What does consumer price index measure?
- These 3 Space Stocks Soared in 2024: Can the Momentum Last?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Compelling Reasons to Keep Aramark Stock on Your Radar
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Why Warren Buffett Is Keeping 25% of Berkshire’s Assets in Cash
Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.