Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on February 3rd

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This is a boost from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Norwood Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years. Norwood Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 45.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NWFL stock opened at $25.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $205.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.78. Norwood Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50.

NWFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Norwood Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Norwood Financial in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

In other Norwood Financial news, Director Ronald R. Schmalzle bought 7,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,260. This represents a 98.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

