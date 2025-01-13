NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in NRG Energy by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 520,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,426,000 after purchasing an additional 168,267 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in NRG Energy by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 50,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in NRG Energy by 95.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NRG Energy by 17.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 458,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,800,000 after acquiring an additional 69,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $5,484,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,191.68. This trade represents a 48.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NRG

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG Energy stock opened at $99.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.86 and a 200-day moving average of $86.66. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $103.14.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.