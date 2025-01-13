Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXCGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Monday, February 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $14.18.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

