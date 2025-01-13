NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Sells C$403,776.36 in Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Joshua Thomas Truba sold 28,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.04, for a total transaction of C$403,776.36.
Joshua Thomas Truba also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 15th, Joshua Thomas Truba sold 21,600 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.11, for a total value of C$283,176.00.
Shares of TSE:NVA opened at C$14.03 on Monday. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$9.59 and a 12 month high of C$14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.75.
NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.
