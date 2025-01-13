NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Sells C$403,776.36 in Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Joshua Thomas Truba sold 28,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.04, for a total transaction of C$403,776.36.

Joshua Thomas Truba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Joshua Thomas Truba sold 21,600 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.11, for a total value of C$283,176.00.

NuVista Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:NVA opened at C$14.03 on Monday. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$9.59 and a 12 month high of C$14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVA shares. Cormark upgraded NuVista Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. National Bankshares cut shares of NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.64.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.

