NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,638 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 52.7% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 281,252 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,155,000 after buying an additional 97,111 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in NVIDIA by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,571,355 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,648,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965,442 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 32.8% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,325,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $160,951,000 after acquiring an additional 94,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Melius Research upped their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.63.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $135.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $53.56 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.90 and its 200-day moving average is $128.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

