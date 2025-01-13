NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Raised by WorthPointe LLC

WorthPointe LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 70.0% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $135.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $53.56 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.63.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

