NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lessened by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 934,382 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 17,684 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 4.7% of BNP Paribas’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BNP Paribas’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $113,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 884.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,329,751,000 after purchasing an additional 191,469,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 854.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after buying an additional 163,482,580 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 870.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,658,922,000 after purchasing an additional 91,867,031 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1,123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,371,255,000 after buying an additional 84,515,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 808.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,689,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,215,474,000 after buying an additional 73,589,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.63.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $135.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $53.56 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.57%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 480,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,056,016.72. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.