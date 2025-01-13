Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Insider Arabella Cecil Acquires 3,397 Shares of Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report) insider Arabella Cecil purchased 3,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £5,095.50 ($6,220.85).
Odyssean Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 152.50 ($1.86) on Monday. Odyssean Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 147.16 ($1.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 181.50 ($2.22). The stock has a market cap of £186.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,541.67 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 154.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 164.74.
Odyssean Investment Trust Company Profile
Odyssean Capital will invest in a concentrated portfolio of well researched smaller companies, typically too small for inclusion in the FTSE 250.
