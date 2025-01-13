Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Insider Arabella Cecil Acquires 3,397 Shares of Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report) insider Arabella Cecil purchased 3,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £5,095.50 ($6,220.85).

Shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 152.50 ($1.86) on Monday. Odyssean Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 147.16 ($1.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 181.50 ($2.22). The stock has a market cap of £186.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,541.67 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 154.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 164.74.

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended investment company that seeks to deliver attractive returns to its clients by investing in great businesses and supporting them to become even better. To achieve this the company has appointed Odyssean Capital LLP to manage the portfolio.

Odyssean Capital will invest in a concentrated portfolio of well researched smaller companies, typically too small for inclusion in the FTSE 250.

