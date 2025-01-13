OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (OFSSH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on January 31st

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, January 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OFSSH opened at $22.64 on Monday. OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $22.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.26.
OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- These 3 Space Stocks Soared in 2024: Can the Momentum Last?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Compelling Reasons to Keep Aramark Stock on Your Radar
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Why Warren Buffett Is Keeping 25% of Berkshire’s Assets in Cash
Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.