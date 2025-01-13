OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (OFSSH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on January 31st

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, January 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OFSSH opened at $22.64 on Monday. OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $22.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.26.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

