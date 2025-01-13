Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.33.
OKLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Oklo from $10.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Oklo
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,753,000. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oklo in the third quarter worth $6,493,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Oklo during the third quarter worth $6,193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oklo in the third quarter valued at $5,971,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,889,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oklo Stock Down 3.1 %
NYSE:OKLO opened at $25.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13. Oklo has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $31.91.
Oklo Company Profile
Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.
