Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

OKLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Oklo from $10.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

In other Oklo news, Director Richard Kinzley purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,750. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 230,569 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $4,982,596.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,543,085 shares in the company, valued at $271,056,066.85. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,753,000. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oklo in the third quarter worth $6,493,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Oklo during the third quarter worth $6,193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oklo in the third quarter valued at $5,971,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,889,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OKLO opened at $25.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13. Oklo has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $31.91.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

